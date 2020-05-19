May 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.