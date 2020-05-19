May 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

