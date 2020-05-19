HIDOE Receives $43 Million in Aid Via CARES Act

The Hawai‘i Department of Education has received more than $43 million in new federal funding to help local schools retain their workforces, transition to online learning and provide services for students during this public health crisis — especially those in low-income and underserved communities — according to a press release from the office of US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i).

“This new federal funding will provide computers, internet access and mental health services to students who need them, and it will give teachers new training resources so they can adapt to online learning,” Schatz said.

With most Hawai‘i students now learning from home, the new flexible funds can be used to purchase technology such as computers and hot spot devices, offer mental health resources for students and provide summer learning programs. The funds can also cover training and professional development, supplies for cleaning and sanitization, and salaries for staff and educators.

These federal funds can also help support the schools and programs eligible under the Native Hawaiian Education Act, which creates educational opportunities for Native Hawaiian children. The funds can be used to help improve academic achievement, strengthen early childhood literacy and readiness programs, assist homeless families and foster mentorship among Native Hawaiians.

The funding is made available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in March.