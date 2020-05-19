DOH Reports One New COVID-19 Case Overnight

Hawai‘i County is home to the only new case of COVID-19 that the state reported on Tuesday. The total statewide case count is now 641.

The county-by-county case tallies are as follows:

Honolulu: 415

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 78

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Tuesday, 82 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 had died. To date, 578 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has reported three new coronavirus cases on the island since it cleared active cases for the first time last week. At least two of those cases were travel-related. Mayor Harry Kim announced Tuesday morning that the Big Island will continue with plans to reopen its beaches county-wide.