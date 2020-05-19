Hawai‘i County Reports New COVID-19 Case Tuesday

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported a new case of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the virus on the Big Island is now 78. A total of 76 of those patients have been cleared as recovered, according to Civil Defense. The remaining two patients are quarantined and under monitoring by the state Department of Health (DOH).

Hawai‘i County has reported three new cases of coronavirus since the island first cleared itself of active cases last week. At least two of those three cases were travel-related, Mayor Harry Kim told Big Island Now on Monday.

Drive through testing will be conducted Tuesday at the Puna Medical Center and the Hilo Medical Center. These two medical centers provide this service daily. Contact them for any additional information on scheduling and requirements.

The Island and State of Hawai‘i are moving forward in removing some of the restrictions established to address the coronavirus, including allowing Big Island beaches to reopen Tuesday. A specific outline on how beaches are to be used should be available Tuesday, as well.

Preventive policies of social distancing, wearing mandatory face coverings, practicing cleanliness, limiting gatherings and minding one’s personal health must continue to be followed.