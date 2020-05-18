Trump Taking Unproven COVID-19 Treatment Known to Increase Risk of Heart Problems

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday he’s been self-administering hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19, for “a couple of weeks” in the case that he’s exposed to the virus.

The president claimed many frontline workers are taking the drug as a preventative measure.

“I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said. “I started taking it (because) I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a remedy for COVID-19 for weeks. The drug has been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

However, medical studies have not yet proven hydroxychloroquine to be an effective treatment for coronavirus. Medical researchers and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have separately warned of the drug’s potential for life-threatening side effects like heart arrhythmia, which have led to cardiac arrest in COVID-19 patients.

The president also said he’s self-administered zinc and Zithromax, also known a Z-Pack, which is often used to treat strep throat. Trump has, however, repeatedly refused to wear a mask despite the advice of medical professionals.