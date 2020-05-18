Hawai‘i Reports Zero New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported zero new cases of COVID-19 overnight, the third coronavirus-free day the state has reported since the pandemic struck Hawai‘i. The statewide total remains at 640 cases.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 415

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 77

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Monday, 82 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 had died. To date, 574 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 77 cases on the Big Island as of Monday morning, bringing its tally even with the state’s after minor discrepancies between the two totals persisted for multiple days.