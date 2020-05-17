May 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.