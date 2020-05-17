May 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 17, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com