DOH Confirms One New COVID-19 Case Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 640. The new case was reported on the Big Island.

According to the DOH, the county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 415

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 77

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 82 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 573 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Sunday morning reported 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Big Island, one fewer than the DOH tally of 77. It was unclear as of noon Sunday where the discrepancy existed.

Mayor Harry Kim said the case that Civil Defense most recently confirmed was travel-related.