DOH Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported two new cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 639.

One new case was reported on O‘ahu and the other was reported on the Big Island. The county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 415

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 76

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

As of noon Saturday, 82 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, and 17 people had died. To date, 572 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.