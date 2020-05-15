1 New COVID-19 Case Found on Hawai‘i Island

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed on Hawai‘i Island, pushing statewide numbers to 638.

The Big Island now has 76 COVID-19 cases with 75 individuals being recovered and released from isolation. Statewide, 565 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus. Deaths related to the disease remains at 17.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, a COVID-19 screening a testing drive-through is set up today in South Kohala at Waimea District Park.

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority reported that 858 people arrived in the state on May 14. Of those arrived, 252 were visitors and 318 were returning residents.

Two flights flew into Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. A total of 42 people landed in Kona — 14 residents and 18 visitors.