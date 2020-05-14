Hawai‘i Reports Zero New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported zero new cases of COVID-19 Thursday for the second time since the pandemic began in the state, and actually reduced the case count from 638 to 637 statewide by lowering the out-of-state diagnoses from 11 to 10.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 75

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

To date, 81 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. As of noon Thursday, 564 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported Thursday morning that the Big Island’s case count remains at 75, with no active cases of coronavirus currently identified anywhere in the county. Standard COVID-19 testing and antibody testing continue islandwide.