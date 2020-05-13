HPD Arrests 11, Cites 20 for ‘Safer-at-Home’ Violations

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has continued enforcement of travel quarantine and safer-at-home orders, primarily in cases of non-compliance after verbal warnings or when in conjunction with unrelated calls for service.

During the week spanning May 6 to May 12, 2020, specific to the offense of “Prohibited Acts” (Emergency Management), Hawaiʻi Police Department officers arrested 11 people and cited 20 people for a total of 31 violations. They are broken down by district as follows:

Kona District: 6 persons arrested, 7 persons cited

South Hilo District: 5 persons arrested, 4 persons cited

South Kohala District: 5 persons cited

Puna District: 4 persons cited

None of the arrests or citations involved visitors violating the 14-day travel self-quarantine

Other unrelated criminal offenses, which prompted the police response and subsequent arrest of the suspects, involved Robbery, Theft, Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of Intoxicants (OVUII), Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing, Liquor Prohibited and Obstruction of Government Operations.

Some of the behavior exhibited by violators to whom citations were issued consisted of disregarding repeated warning by police, traffic/motor vehicle offenses, congregating/loitering on/alongside the road, or at a park/beach area.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department seventh week combined total enforcement stands at 329 individual offenses: 94 arrests, 226 citations issued and nine additional cases.