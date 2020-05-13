DOH Reports 3 New Cases of Coronavirus Overnight

The Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 638.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 414

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 75

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11

To date, 81 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people have died. As of noon Wednesday, 563 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.