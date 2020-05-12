DOH Reports One New COVID-19 Case Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 635.

The only new case was reported on O‘ahu. The county-by-county tally is as follows:

Honolulu: 411

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 75

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11

As of noon Tuesday, 81 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people had died. A total of 563 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.