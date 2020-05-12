DOH Reports One New COVID-19 Case Overnight

DOH Reports One New COVID-19 Case OvernightMay 12, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated May 12, 2020, 12:04 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of coronavirus overnight, bringing the statewide total to 635.
The only new case was reported on O‘ahu. The county-by-county tally is as follows:
- Honolulu: 411
- Maui: 117
- Hawai‘i: 75
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11
As of noon Tuesday, 81 people had been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people had died. A total of 563 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.