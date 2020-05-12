Big Island Clear of Active COVID-19 Cases

The Big Island has no known active cases of coronavirus, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

The total number of people who have tested positive on the Big Island is 75 but as of Tuesday morning, all 75 have been cleared by the Department of Health as recovered. The first active case reported on the Big Island came on March 16.

Civil Defense stressed that people need to continue following the policies of distancing, gatherings, cleanliness, face coverings and staying home if they’re sick to continue a successful campaign against COVID-19.