May 10, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
May 10, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 10, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

