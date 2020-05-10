Hilo Municipal Golf Course to Reopen

Hilo Municipal Golf Course will reopen Monday.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation announces the reopening of the course, with modified rules for play and social distancing requirements in effect until further notice.

The golf course will be open seven days a week with tee times available starting at 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at 12-minute intervals. The maximum number of players per tee time is four people, and players may not form larger groups while on the course. Club play will not be scheduled or allowed.

All persons arriving at the golf course to play will be required to wear face masks or face coverings — with exceptions for health and other justifiable reasons — as described and recommended by the CDC. All golfers shall use hand sanitizer prior to checking in at the starter’s window.

The course will feature raised cups so that ball retrieval from the cup will not be required. Also, all flagsticks are not to be removed from any hole at any time. Motorized carts shall be restricted to single ridership, with an exception allowing for dual ridership for members of the same household.

All pre-existing tee time reservations for the month of May have been canceled. Persons interested in playing a round of golf must call to schedule their reservations. No walk-ins will be allowed. One tee time reservation may be made per call and reservations may only be made up to one day in advance. Monthly cards are available for purchase for the remainder of the calendar month.

A complete listing of interim rules will be posted at the golf course and staff will actively marshal play on the course to monitor compliance with rules and social distancing requirements.

The reopening of the golf course is to allow for physical exercise opportunities through the playing of golf. No gatherings, extended social interactions or loitering shall be allowed on the premises. Golfers are asked to respect each other and the golf course staff and leave the premises immediately upon the conclusion of their play.

The Department will continually monitor the conditions of play and compliance of golfers, and will adjust rules and requirements accordingly.

The golf pro shop and driving range concession will resume operations on May 11 with modified hours, conditions of use and access established by the proprietor in consultation with the county. The restaurant concession will remain closed until further notice.

For further information, contact the Hilo Municipal Golf Course starters office at 808-959-7711.