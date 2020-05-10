Hilo Court Self-Help Center Offering Free Legal Advice

The Hilo Court Self-Help Center will provide legal information to the East Hawai‘i community on a pilot basis on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Volunteer attorneys from the Hawai‘i County Bar Association will provide limited legal information by telephone in areas such as landlord-tenant, family and other district court matters.

Opened in 2012, the Hilo Court Self-Help Center is a collaborative effort of the Judiciary, the Hawai‘i Access to Justice Commission, the Hawai‘i State Bar Association, the Hawai‘i County Bar Association, AmeriCorps and the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i to increase access to justice for self-represented litigants.

Established in 1950 with 10 offices statewide, the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i is a nonprofit, public interest law firm dedicated to increasing access to justice for the state’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

Call 808-746-5363 to contact the center. Calls will be answered by an AmeriCorps Advocate who will connect callers with the attorney.