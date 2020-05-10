DOH Reports 1 New Coronavirus Case Overnight

DOH Reports 1 New Coronavirus Case OvernightMay 10, 2020, 12:07 PM HST (Updated May 10, 2020, 12:07 PM)
‹
›×
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of coronavirus overnight, raising the statewide total to 632.
The county-by-county breakdown as of noon Sunday is as follows:
- Honolulu: 408
- Maui: 117
- Hawai‘i: 75
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11
SPONSORED VIDEO
To date, 81 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. DOH reports that 561 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Sunday morning reported 75 cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, with 74 of those patients released from isolation and considered recovered. No one on the Big Island is currently hospitalized as a result of infection.