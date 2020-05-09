May 09, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 09, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com