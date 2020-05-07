Hawai‘i Reports 3 New Coronavirus Cases Thursday

By Big Island Now
May 7, 2020, 11:54 AM HST (Updated May 7, 2020, 11:54 AM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health Officials confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 629.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 408
  • Maui: 116
  • Hawai‘i: 74
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
To date, 74 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19, while 17 people have died. A total of 565 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered, meaning there were 47 active cases statewide as of Thursday at noon.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Thursday reported that 72 of the Big Island’s 74 cases are considered recovered and have been released from isolation, meaning health officials are only aware of two active cases islandwide.

