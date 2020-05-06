May 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with ENE winds less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.