May 06, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 06, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 6, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 6, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with ENE winds less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to thigh high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com