HDOT to Reopen Safety Check Stations

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is coordinating the reopening of stations for Periodic Motor

Vehicle Inspections (PMVI or Safety Checks) starting Friday, May 15.

The safety check waiver announced on April 30 will not be changed to allow PMVI stations, counties and the public enough time to conduct and process safety checks.

The waiver announced that safety check certificates and stickers expiring on or before May 31, 2020, will remain valid until August 31, 2020. All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional three months after the 2020 expiration date.

The safety check extension does not impact the validity of motor vehicle registration. The motor vehicle registration must still be unexpired to be valid. County motor vehicle registration offices are accepting renewals through a variety of methods, including mail, kiosk (where available) and online.

PMVI stations are required to follow the guidelines outlined below: