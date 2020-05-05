May 05, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 05, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 5, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 5, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com