Hawai‘i Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Hawai‘i Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases OvernightMay 5, 2020, 1:18 PM HST (Updated May 5, 2020, 1:18 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported four new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 625.
Thus far, 73 people have required hospitalization and 17 have died. A total of 551 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There were a total of 57 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i as of noon Tuesday.
DOH revised its totals, removing one case from the Hawai‘i County tally and adding it to the Honolulu tally. The county-by-county case totals are as follows:
- Honolulu: 404
- Maui: 116
- Hawai‘i: 74
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10
Smaller daily case tallies over the previous two weeks prompted Gov. David Ige Tuesday to announce the first phase of Hawai‘i’s economic reopening, which will go into effect Thursday.