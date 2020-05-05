Hawai‘i Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported four new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 625.

Thus far, 73 people have required hospitalization and 17 have died. A total of 551 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There were a total of 57 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i as of noon Tuesday.

DOH revised its totals, removing one case from the Hawai‘i County tally and adding it to the Honolulu tally. The county-by-county case totals are as follows:

Honolulu: 404

Maui: 116

Hawai‘i: 74

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

Smaller daily case tallies over the previous two weeks prompted Gov. David Ige Tuesday to announce the first phase of Hawai‘i’s economic reopening, which will go into effect Thursday.