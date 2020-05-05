Hawai‘i Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

By Big Island Now
May 5, 2020, 1:18 PM HST (Updated May 5, 2020, 1:18 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported four new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 625.

Thus far, 73 people have required hospitalization and 17 have died. A total of 551 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There were a total of 57 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i as of noon Tuesday.

DOH revised its totals, removing one case from the Hawai‘i County tally and adding it to the Honolulu tally. The county-by-county case totals are as follows:

  • Honolulu: 404
  • Maui: 116
  • Hawai‘i: 74
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 10

Smaller daily case tallies over the previous two weeks prompted Gov. David Ige Tuesday to announce the first phase of Hawai‘i’s economic reopening, which will go into effect Thursday.

