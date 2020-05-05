Big Island Food Drop-Off Locations in May

Big Island Food Drop-Off Locations in MayMay 5, 2020, 4:29 PM HST (Updated May 5, 2020, 4:29 PM)
Food drops will be available across the Big Island throughout the month of May.
The County of Hawai‘i is working with the Food Basket, the Hawai‘i National Guard and the State Sheriff’s Division to provide food drop-offs during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
Motorists should be aware of the potential for traffic congestion near the food distribution sites before and during the drop-off events. The Hawai‘i Police Department, the National Guard and Sheriff’s Division are assisting with traffic control.
The following is the May schedule for the food drop-offs:
Waimea/Waikoloa Community Distribution
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Waimea District Park
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Ocean View Community Distribution
Monday, May 11, 2020
Kahuku Park
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Hilo Community Distribution
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Hōnaunau/Ho‘okena Community Distribution
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Ho‘okena Elementary School
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Pāhoa Community Distribution
Friday, May 15, 2020
Pāhoa Community Center
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Kohala Community Distribution
Monday, May 18, 2020
Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Hāwī
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Kona Community Distribution
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Old Kona Airport Gym Location
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Pāpa‘aloa Community Distribution
Friday, May 22, 2020
Pāpa‘aloa Community Center Gym
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Honoka‘a Community Distribution
Friday, May 22, 2020
Honoka‘a Sports Complex and Skate Park
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.*
Pāhala Community Distribution
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Ka‘ū District Gym
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
Mountain View and Volcano Community Distribution
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Cooper Center
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*
* or until food supplies are depleted