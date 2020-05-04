State Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Case Overnight

By Big Island Now
May 4, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated May 4, 2020, 12:04 PM)
×

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 621 since testing began in late February.

The county-by-county breakdown as of noon Monday is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 400
  • Maui: 116
  • Hawai‘i: 75
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9

Thus far, 73 people have required hospitalization as a result of the virus, while 17 have died. A total of 548 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There are currently 56 active cases statewide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments