State Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Case Overnight

State Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Case OvernightMay 4, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated May 4, 2020, 12:04 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 621 since testing began in late February.
The county-by-county breakdown as of noon Monday is as follows:
- Honolulu: 400
- Maui: 116
- Hawai‘i: 75
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9
Thus far, 73 people have required hospitalization as a result of the virus, while 17 have died. A total of 548 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There are currently 56 active cases statewide.