State Confirms 1 New COVID-19 Case Overnight

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 621 since testing began in late February.

The county-by-county breakdown as of noon Monday is as follows:

Honolulu: 400

Maui: 116

Hawai‘i: 75

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9

Thus far, 73 people have required hospitalization as a result of the virus, while 17 have died. A total of 548 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There are currently 56 active cases statewide.