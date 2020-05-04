May 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.