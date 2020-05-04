May 04, 2020 Surf Forecast

May 04, 2020 Surf ForecastMay 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com