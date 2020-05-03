DOH Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases, 17th Virus-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, including the state’s 17th virus-related death.

The patient who died was woman, over 60-years-old and suffering from underlying medical conditions, according to a DOH press release. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April.

SPONSORED VIDEO

COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing, the state said.

As of Sunday at noon, there were 620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all islands. The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:

Honolulu: 400

Maui: 116

Hawai‘i: 74

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9

Seventy-three people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 544 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.