DOH Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases, 17th Virus-Related Death

DOH Confirms Two New COVID-19 Cases, 17th Virus-Related DeathMay 3, 2020, 12:04 PM HST (Updated May 3, 2020, 12:04 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, including the state’s 17th virus-related death.
The patient who died was woman, over 60-years-old and suffering from underlying medical conditions, according to a DOH press release. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April.
COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing, the state said.
As of Sunday at noon, there were 620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all islands. The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Honolulu: 400
- Maui: 116
- Hawai‘i: 74
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 9
Seventy-three people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 544 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.