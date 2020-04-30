New Coronavirus Cases Emerge in Hawai‘i County After Days of Stable Numbers

By Big Island Now
April 30, 2020, 12:07 PM HST (Updated April 30, 2020, 12:35 PM)
Hawai‘i Department of Health reports three new coronavirus cases on the Big Island after three days of unchanging numbers.

The number of COVID-19 cases is now 73 with 58 individuals recovered and released from isolation. The state of Hawai‘i case number has grown to 618, with the DOH reporting five new cases. The number of deaths related to the virus remains at 16.

Cases by county are as follows:

  • Honolulu County: 399
  • Hawai‘i County: 73
  • Maui County: 116
  • Kaua‘i County: 21

On April 29, no flights landed at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keohole. Statewide, there were 14 flights to airports on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i with 187 visitors arriving to the Hawaiian Islands.

Courtesy of Hawai’i Tourism Authority

