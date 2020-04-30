April 30, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.