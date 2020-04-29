April 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NE winds less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.