DOH Confirms One New Case of Coronavirus, 16th Death Overnight

Hawai‘i reported one new case of coronavirus overnight, following just two new cases Sunday. The case was confirmed on Maui.

The statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 607.

Department of Health officials also reported a 16th death related to COVID-19 Monday, following reports of the 15th virus-related death Sunday evening. DOH said the patient was an O‘ahu woman with underlying health conditions.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 396

Maui: 113

Hawai‘i: 70

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 7

As of noon Monday, 68 people were hospitalized and 493 had been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Of the 607 cases now reported statewide since testing began in late February, 11% have required hospitalization and 80% have recovered. There are currently 98 active cases.