DOH Confirms 15th Coronavirus Death Sunday Night

Hawai‘i reported the 15th death related to coronavirus late Sunday night.

State Department of Health officials reported that an O‘ahu man, over 65 years of age and with underlying health conditions, passed away Sunday evening as a result of COVID-19 infection.

The patient had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community-associated, DOH said.

More details will be provided in state updates Monday. Mandatory lockdown and travel quarantines have been extended through the end of May.