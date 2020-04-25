April 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.