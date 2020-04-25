April 25, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 25, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com