Missing Mountain View Woman Found

A Mountain View woman reported missing by authorities this week has been found.

Two days ago, Hawai‘i Police Department sought the public’s help in locating Mary Alexis Patterson, who had been missing since April 7. With information provided by the public, officers discovered the 27-year-old’s whereabouts.

Police detectives made contact with Patterson on Thursday just before 1 p.m. at a residence on Aliʻi Koa Street in Glenwood. She was located in good health.

“Information from the public often leads to the expeditious and successful conclusion of these types of cases,” HPD stated in a press release Friday.