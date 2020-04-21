Police Seek Mountain View Woman Missing Two Weeks

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for Mary Alexis Patterson, of Mountain View, who spoke to her mother on the phone April 7 and has not been heard from since.

Patterson is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown, medium length, wavy hair.

“Patterson is in need of care and (is) a mother whose children are missing her,” said Detective Todd Pataray.

She may be in the Hilo or Pāhoa areas of the Big Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Todd Pataray of the East Hawai‘i Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2382 or the police non-emergency number 808-935-3311