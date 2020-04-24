County Announces Changes to Transfer Station, Recycling Operations

Load restrictions will be enforced at county transfer stations starting next week. Changes are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Hawai‘i County Solid Waste Division announced various changes to its services starting May 1. Along with load restrictions, additional changes include new recycling hours and postponing the collection of greenwaste.

The county is restricting residential loads to one per day. Maximum load can be three cubic yards, which is equivalent to a full-sized pickup truck with an eight-foot bed filled up to side rails.

Businesses cannot use transfer stations to dump rubbish. They must use either the East Hawaii Sanitary Landfill in Hilo or West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill in Waikoloa.

Recycling hours will now be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collection of greenwaste is postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for locations and future closure information.