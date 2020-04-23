April 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 23, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 23, 2020, 4:00 AM)
×

no slideshow

Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments