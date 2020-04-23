April 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.