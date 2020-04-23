April 23, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 23, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 23, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 23, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds to knee to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com