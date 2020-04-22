April 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph.