April 22, 2020 Surf Forecast

April 22, 2020 Surf ForecastApril 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph.
