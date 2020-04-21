April 21, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.