April 21, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

