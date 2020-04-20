CVS Health Donates $20K to Hawai‘i Salvation Army

CVS Health has granted the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands $20,000 to support its response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the islands.

The grant is part of more than $1 million CVS Health and its foundations have given to address food insecurity and other community needs in response to the challenges presented by the pandemic, CVS said in a press release.

“The grant will be used to support on ever-expanding food basket and meals-to-go distributions across the state,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We appreciate the support CVS Health has provided The Salvation Army to help our island communities respond to COVID-19.”

“We know that as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, there are many people in the communities we serve who are faced with urgent needs,” said Eileen Howard Boone, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy at CVS Health and President of CVS Health Foundation. “As part of our ongoing commitment to building healthier communities, we are pleased to be supporting The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands] in response to this pandemic.”

The Salvation Army announced in March that all Salvation Army officers had been appointed into emergency disaster service roles in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, all Salvation Army facilities shifted to emergency response mode and are being made available to governmental authorities for use as quarantine centers, housing for medically fragile individuals, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing and any other services as needed. Exact uses will be determined and finalized in the coming days and weeks.

Monetary donations to support the efforts can be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling 808-440-1800.