April 20, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.