Hawai‘i Confirms 10th Death Related to Coronavirus

UPDATED: Sunday, April 19, 12:54 p.m.

Hawai‘i reported only six new cases of COVID-19 overnight, also registering the state’s 10th death as a result of infection.

The patient who died was an adult male visitor from Washington State in the 40 to 59 age group. He had no previous medical conditions and a history of travel.

He had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The statewide confirmed case total stood at 580 as of that time, with 52 patients hospitalized as a result of infection while 414 were considered recovered and had been released from isolation.

Outside of Big Island cases, almost all of which were related to the cluster connected with multiple McDonald’s restaurant locations in Kailua-Kona, the state has only reported 10 new infections over the weekend.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 385

Maui: 104

Hawai‘i: 62

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State-Diagnoses: 6

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense on Sunday morning reported two new cases overnight, for a total of 61, which is one fewer than the state tally for the Big Island.

It was not noted if the two new cases were connected to the McDonald’s COVID-19 cluster, which as of Saturday stood at a total of 30 people — 18 employees of McDonald’s locations on Makala Blvd. and inside the Kona Walmart on Henry Street, as well as 12 family members of those employees.

Of the cases confirmed on the Big Island, 31 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 30 are quarantined at home and being monitored by the state Department of Health.

Drive-through testing will be conducted at the Hilo Civic Center on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center Monday, April 20 from 8 a.m. until noon as well as Thursday, April 23 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Screenings will also be conducted in Ocean View at St. Jude Episcopal Church on Wednesday, April 22. From 10 a.m. to noon, only those who’ve been prescreened via telehealth will be tested. From noon to 2 p.m., there will be limited on-site screening with testing if needed.