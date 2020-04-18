April 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 13 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

