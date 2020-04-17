Slight Uptick in COVID-19 Cases on Big Island Connected to Cluster

A hike of COVID-19 cases has been reported on Hawai‘i Island, bringing the number of positive cases to 42, according Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency Friday morning.

In Civil Defense’s daily report on the virus, it indicates the increase of two from Thursday stems from the cluster discovered among McDonald’s restaurants in Kona. The number of cases related to the cluster are 13. All individuals affected are quarantined at home.

“This so clearly demonstrates how important it is to follow the health advisories of, if sick, stay home and seek medical advice, sneezing and coughing etiquette, physical distancing, gatherings, your good health and other advisories,” the Civil Defense states. “To keep Hawaii safe, your help is needed. We expect those that take care of us to always be there, please do your part.”

The county agency adds that 29 of the positive cases have been cleared as recovered. COVID-19 testing is ongoing and numbers change regularly. Hawaii Department of Health will release updated state figures at around noon.