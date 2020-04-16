New COVID-19 Case Identified in Kona Cluster

One new positive COVID-19 case was identified within the Kona cluster among the McDonald’s restaurants, officials reported Thursday afternoon.

The case was found among another employee at the Walmart location. Hawaii Department of Health continues to monitor employees and family members, all of whom are in isolation or quarantine.

Restaurants at Kona Commons and Walmart are temporarily closed. DOH iterates there is a low-risk to the public, as only workers or their family members were identified as close contacts to the virus.

Overall, Hawaii County has 41 positive cases with 30 individuals released from isolation. Statewide, there were 11 new cases, bringing the total to 541.

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. David Ige said continues its downward trajectory of cases.

“We’re making progress, but we’re not there yet,” he said. So, please continue with your hard work and perseverance. We will get through this together.”

The cluster of COVID-19 cases in Kona was reported on Tuesday. Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson confirmed the cluster and its origin at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, saying six food service workers and six members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19.