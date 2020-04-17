Ige Issues Eviction Moratorium, Enhances Social Distancing Requirements in 5th Emergency Proclamation

Through the end of April, no one in Hawai‘i can legally be evicted from a residential dwelling for failing to pay their rent.

Gov. David Ige signed a fifth emergency supplementary proclamation Friday, which includes the eviction moratorium. Previously, all eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders were suspended with the closure of the Hawai‘i State Judiciary during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, the supplementary proclamation enhances social distancing requirements, ordering the closure of all state beaches in Hawai‘i and restricting recreational boating, hiking and fishing outings to no more than two people unless the group is from the same residential family, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The proclamation also sets more stringent requirements for essential businesses that continue to operate. They include requiring customers to wear face coverings while waiting to enter and while inside an essential business or operation; requiring essential business employees who have contact with customers or goods to wear face coverings; requiring personnel to monitor and enforce six-foot distances between customers and employees; and requiring limits to the number of customers in a facility, the press release said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Violations of these orders could result in a misdemeanor with fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to one year in prison or both.

Gov. Ige issued the original emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, followed by these supplementary proclamations:

Supplementary proclamation of March 16, 2020 Suspending certain laws hindering state and county responses to COVID-19

Supplementary proclamation of March 16, 2020 Suspending certain laws hindering state and county responses to COVID-19 Second supplementary proclamation of March 21, 2020: Implementing a mandatory self-quarantine for all persons entering the state, effective 12:01 a.m. March 26, 2020.

Second supplementary proclamation of March 21, 2020: Implementing a mandatory self-quarantine for all persons entering the state, effective 12:01 a.m. March 26, 2020. Third supplementary proclamation of March 23, 2020: Mandating and effectuating social distancing measures throughout the state.

Third supplementary proclamation of March 23, 2020: Mandating and effectuating social distancing measures throughout the state. Fourth supplementary proclamation of March 31, 2020: Implementing mandatory self-quarantine for all persons traveling between any islands in the state, effective 12:01 a.m. on April 1, 2020.

The fifth supplemental proclamation continues through April 30.

Gov. Ige also signed Executive Order 20-04, which includes enabling the county liquor commissions to allow the sale of unopened beer or wine with food take out or delivery and gives the commissions flexibility to deal with deadlines or other administrative procedures.

Executive Order 20-05 strengthens the healthcare system’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 threat, the release said.