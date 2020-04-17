First Hawaiian Bank to Waive Fee for Non-Customers Cashing Stimulus Checks

A local bank is making it easier for residents to cash a CARES Act stimulus check amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) announced Friday they will cash checks without a fee to non-customers. The federal government has stated that in late April it will begin mailing paper checks to qualifying US citizens who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019.

FHB’s goal is to help get this money into people’s hands as quickly and easily as possible.

“We want to help all residents avoid fees that may be charged by other check cashing services and gain access to this much-needed cash as soon as possible,” said Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “That’s why we are waiving all fees associated with cashing this stimulus check, whether they are a First Hawaiian Bank customer or not. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Individuals who receive a CARES ACT stimulus check can cash it any available First Hawaiian Bank Branch during regular business hours. FHB Customers may also deposit their check using an FHB ATM and deposit remotely through FHB Mobile.