Cloth Face Masks Now Required When Entering an Essential Business

A new mandate from the governor now requires all individuals to wear cloth face masks while outside or in an essential business.

During a press conference Friday, Gov. David Ige announced more stringent requirements statewide to enforce social distancing in an effort to quash the spread of COVID-19. While many businesses and individuals have already taken it upon themselves to social distance, the governor’s order brings a cohesive plan of action to this fight during the pandemic.

Violations of these orders could result in a misdemeanor with fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to

one year in prison.

Residents are not required to wear a mask while exercising outdoors or engaging in outdoor activities, as long as social distancing requirements are maintained.

“With 12 new cases reported today, we’re hoping this is further evidence of a positive trend,” Ige said. “If this holds steady, we are on course to flattening the curve here in Hawai‘i.”

As the state enters its fourth weekend of the governor’s stay-at-home order, Ige thanked all Hawai‘i residents for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are making progress, but we are not out of the woods yet,” he said. “So please, take care of yourself, take care of each other and most importantly, help take care of our community.”

Ige’s new order also puts a moratorium on evictions of residential dwellings. Any violation is now a misdemeanor punishable of a fine up to $5,000 and/or one year in prison.

While Hawai‘i County closed its beach parks in March, Ige’s new order declares all beaches in the state closed.

No one is allowed to sit, stand, lounge, lie down, sunbathe and loiter. However, residents are permitted to walk cross the beach to enter the ocean. The new restrictions also include boating fishing and hiking.

Additionally, Ige wanted to assure the public that the decision to reopen Hawaii’s economy will be made locally by the governor and the mayors.

Also, the state is now allowing all establishments with a liquor license to provide for delivery or takeout, the sell of unopened liquor.

Eleven adults and one minor are among the dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported by Hawai‘i Department of Health. There are new cases on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i and Maui. Eleven cases are Hawai‘i residents and one is a non-resident.

The cluster of cases identified in Kona among McDonald’s employees and their family members has swelled to 14. One was flown to the hospital on O‘ahu. The last COVID-19 positive case within the cluster was a worker.

“The real problem though, one worker came to work and continued to work while they were actively sick,” said DOH Director Bruce Anderson.

Anderson said the virus impacted two families that lived next to each other. The cluster is still under investigation.